Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
9h

Trump causes all of this, but it is the GOP as cult of personality that actually makes any of this happen. From the gross abuses of ICE to the completely irrational war on Iran, the Republican Party has decided that placating Donald Trump is THE most important thing in the entire world. They have placed him above country, above Party, and even above their own personal needs.

Nothing like worshiping a false god while claiming to be the only True Christians.

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Kat Hughes's avatar
Kat Hughes
9h

“tornado of piffle” Perfect!

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