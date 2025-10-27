Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

Robert Jaffee
“Bessent on American farmers being hurt by tariffs: "Martha, in case you don't know it, l'm actually a soybean farmer, so I have felt this pain too."”

And therein lies the rub! Seriously, Bessent surely lacks any semblance of self-awareness. Apparently, this is his Maria Antionette moment: “Let them eat cake!”

Only in Trump’s America!…:)

Kristin Newton
I grew up in Los Angeles but was invited to work in Japan for a year in 1980. I saw what Reagan did to California as Governor so when he was elected President I wondered if I would go back to America. As it turned out, I didn’t and have lived in Japan for 45 years. Seeing one’s country from the outside is a tremendous education. Unfortunately the new prime minister loves tRump. I’m devastated. What does the future hold? It seems like insanity strikes the world every 100 years. Is it inevitable?

