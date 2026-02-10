Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
3h

Let's say, for argument's sake, that AI really does produce dramatic increases in productivity and dramatically reduces production costs (primarily by eliminating human labor, but we'll leave that aside for the moment). Will this lead to a decrease in prices or inflation? No.

Historically, increases in productivity have ALWAYS been reaped by capital, with labor getting a tiny sliver of that. And if I'm a CEO who sees production costs fall, am I going to reduce prices or delay price increases? Why would I when I can simply reap increased profits?

So even if Trump's minions are correct that AI will increase productivity and reduce production costs, there is no reason at all to think that will be reflected in pricing or inflation. But plenty of reason to think it will be reflected in higher unemployment.

Reply
Share
28 replies
Yoichi Hariguchi's avatar
Yoichi Hariguchi
3h

AI can mean “American Idiot.” Just saying.

Reply
Share
2 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture