Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Elizabeth Ayer's avatar
Elizabeth Ayer
9h

In the meantime, Canada, that country that is “nothing without us” has added 75 000 new jobs in July.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
10h

And fewer paying into Medicare and Social Security

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