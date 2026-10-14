Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Susan H.
Oct 14

Americans showed him what they thought of him when they voted him out in 2020, and much of the world celebrated! His sole desire to return in 2024 was to hurt the “people that failed him,” locally and globally.

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Javaman
Oct 14

The importance of these thoughts cannot be understated. We will need to take to the streets, not content to just watch Democrats howl in Congress. The demonstrations must be massive and sustained to convince some around Trump that his actions will prompt public fury. We will take names.

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