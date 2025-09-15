Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Wolfe's avatar
Stephen Wolfe
4h

Isn’t the issue of immigrants doing the work that native Americans don’t do exactly the same experience that Britain had after Brexit? The proponents of Brexit made an enormous noise about “foreigners taking the jobs of hard working Britains” but it turned out these “hard working Britains” didn’t actually want those jobs. The end result was severe labour shortages in many sectors of the economy including trades.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
martin.english@gmail.com's avatar
martin.english@gmail.com
3h

Anybody who actually produces facts and figures, anybody who's actually studied a subject is inherently suspect with the current regime in the United States. So it's almost disqualifying to know what you're talking about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture