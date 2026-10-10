Repost: My head talks at the ECBIn lieu of a proper postPaul KrugmanOct 10, 20266298789ShareTrying to get link right6298789Share
“If Trump Steals an Election, Here’s What to Do
Nonviolent rebellion has proven again and again to be the most effective way of ousting even a determined autocrat.”
Neil Abrams, The New Republic, October 7, 2026
The following are excerpts:
“Leading experts agree that the U.S. has transitioned to authoritarianism during Trump’s second term. The days when constitutional checks and balances were enough to keep a rogue president in line are over. What’s more, defeating a Republican at the ballot box no longer guarantees that he will accept defeat.
Still, Trump is not some omnipotent demigod casting thunderbolts at will upon his hapless subjects. No dictator can rule without the people’s consent. Withdraw that consent, and he is just another guy with a spray tan and a chancy comb-over.
Nonviolent rebellion—the strategic use of protests, strikes, and similar methods—has paralyzed authoritarian regimes and forced despots from power the world over. It can work in America too.
If the conventional political process is not sufficient to restore democracy, nonviolent rebellion remains the most effective tool. To counter GOP election theft, Americans might have to mount a rebellion of their own. The good news is that our fellow citizens have already produced one such movement during Trump’s second term. When jackbooted federal thugs began forcing Minnesotans into unmarked vans, Minneapolitans responded.”
If Trump Steals an Election, Here’s What to Do | The New Republic
Neil A. Abrams has a Ph.D. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley.
From The Peaceful Solution:
Those of us in The Resistance must think beyond the midterms, about how to stop and reverse the fascist takeover of the country.
Please: Resist. Stop cooperating. Stop spending, except for essentials. Stop the fascist takeover.
For more information on how to accomplish this, visit my profile page. Or:
https://rpmcmurphy1.substack.com/p/how-to-stop-his-royal-heinous-7d6?
Thank you for restacking, and sharing, to help Spread the Word!
Professor please take a break. See you on Monday.