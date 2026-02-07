Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B's avatar
The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
3m

Professor Erica Chenoweth and Overconfidence in Elections

The following is an excerpt .

“One challenge to organization, especially in the Western world, Chenoweth says, is that progressive movements full of freethinkers tend to be fragmented and often internally contentious.

Participants in right-wing movements, meanwhile, are easier to organize because they tend to be more ideologically oriented to following authority.

“In emergencies, people in left-leaning or progressive movements can agree on the problem, so progressive movements tend to rally around a key moment or an emergency,” she says. “But this means they are often reacting to crises rather than taking the initiative or proposing a consensus-based solution to the problem.”

Complicating things further, she says, there is often less agreement in democracies about what exactly constitutes a crisis, and the energy around mobilization for change gets pushed into election cycles.

“People tend to think the way we create change is through elections, and the result is an overconfidence in elections,” she says. “During election cycles, people divert their energies away from community organization and mobilization in a way that makes it hard to sustain a mode of extra-institutional struggle.”

Erica Chenoweth illuminates the value of nonviolent resistance in societal conflicts | Harvard Kennedy School

From The Peaceful Solution:

The above comments spell out the problem the resistance in the U.S. is facing right now. Most of the people in the country are unaware, and do not regard the fascist takeover as an emergency or a crisis. They think that whatever is wrong, the midterm elections will put things right.

The midterm election

Will it be free and fair? It won’t be. Will it occur at all? His Royal Heinous has already said that if we’re at war there’ll be no election. Guess what? If it’s looking bad for him, we’ll be at war to try to stop the election. His numerous ongoing nefarious attempts to subvert the election are well known.

The election is important to him because having the majority in the legislature gives the fascist regime the look of legitimacy and the Republicans in Congress will continue rolling over, allowing HRH to do whatever he wants.

People are putting too much faith in what the midterms will do. They may have a beneficial psychological effect but in reality the outcome will have little or no practical effect, unless the Dems can get 2/3 majority in the house and senate, which they won’t. They will not be able to undo anything HRH has done or pass new legislation, because of his veto power.

If the Dems win the House, they will impeach HRH, but we’ve seen that movie twice before. Convicted in the senate and removed from office? We can only hope, but hope is not a strategy.

What can we do?

We, the people, still have the power of the purse. No one can control our spending, or lack of spending. The other peaceful options are failing. Time is of the essence. We must go on a spending strike until the business community stops supporting His Royal Heinous and the politicians who enable him.

Stop participating. Nearly 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending. You and me. Hobble the economy and the stock market.

Economic warfare is the only thing the oligarchs, the business community will understand and act on. Call it a Surreptitious General Strike (Quiet Quitting). Go to work, do as little as possible. Stop spending money except on essentials. Quit feeding the corporate beast that supports HRH.

This is how we can stop the fascist takeover.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture