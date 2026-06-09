Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Leo Wolk's avatar
Leo Wolk
1h

You missed the obvious! Don Jr and Eric are in the drone business. We can't turn to Ukraine for drones when there's grift to be had,!

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Mary Doria Russell's avatar
Mary Doria Russell
1h

He will never forgive Zelenskii for refusing to "provide" dirt on Biden.

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