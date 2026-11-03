If the stakes were lower, tonight wouldn’t be too stressful. The polls, expert analyses, and the prediction markets all say that Dems have a lock on the House and around an 80 percent chance of taking the Senate.
But since the very idea of America is on the line, I’m as nervous as everyone else. Talking about what the election means and what Democrats should do feels like jinxing at this point.
I’m finding this stripped-down version of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, recalling another time the nation’s soul was on the line, somehow appropriate.
Thank you, Professor. I am a little nervous about this election. I will be voting in Kansas for Pastor Hamilton and democratic candidates straight on down. Have not had a democrat senator in nearly 100 hundred years. I believe in hope because a long with comes healing which this nation needs.
"Can we still save America's soul?"
Maybe, given enough time. But it ain't gonna be pretty.