Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
6h

Thank you, Professor. I am a little nervous about this election. I will be voting in Kansas for Pastor Hamilton and democratic candidates straight on down. Have not had a democrat senator in nearly 100 hundred years. I believe in hope because a long with comes healing which this nation needs.

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ChelseaGirl's avatar
ChelseaGirl
6h

"Can we still save America's soul?"

Maybe, given enough time. But it ain't gonna be pretty.

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