If the stakes were lower, tonight wouldn’t be too stressful. The polls, expert analyses, and the prediction markets all say that Dems have a lock on the House and around an 80 percent chance of taking the Senate.

But since the very idea of America is on the line, I’m as nervous as everyone else. Talking about what the election means and what Democrats should do feels like jinxing at this point.

I’m finding this stripped-down version of the Battle Hymn of the Republic, recalling another time the nation’s soul was on the line, somehow appropriate.