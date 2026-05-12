Paul Krugman

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Kim Asger Olsen's avatar
Kim Asger Olsen
6h

I have written something about the same issue. I try to understand the issue not just by PPP adjusted GDP per capita but add that a) the working hours of those working has fallen significantly in Europe 2) the share of the working population has fallen relatively to the aging/retired. So Europe has kept up with the US in spite of those two demographical issues. KA Olsen, Luxembourg.

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David Evans's avatar
David Evans
6h

I'm not an economist, but did do 3 years of maths at uni. This was perfectly clear to me.

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