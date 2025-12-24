Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J French's avatar
J French
3h

The best thing about Substack 2025? Paul K’s posts, his sense of humor, and musical taste!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
GrrlScientist's avatar
GrrlScientist
3h

Professor Krugman: cute, very cute! merry christmas and happy holidays to you and all your beloveds as well! your celebrations sound very cozy and wonderful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
240 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture