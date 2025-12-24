Merry Christmas
And good will to most of you
I’ll be visited by three spirits
Today is Christmas Eve. We’ll be celebrating in New York with family and friends. I advocated for a traditional NY Jewish Christmas — i.e., Chinese food — but we’ve settled on Korean for Christmas Eve and family dinner at the apartment on the day itself.
I’ve also written a Truth Social-style post wishing everyone the best, except for the haters and those suffering from Krugman Derangement Syndrome. Here it is:
OK, some of it was redacted to protect national security.
Enjoy the holidays. Back in a few days.
MUSICAL CODA
The best thing about Substack 2025? Paul K’s posts, his sense of humor, and musical taste!
Professor Krugman: cute, very cute! merry christmas and happy holidays to you and all your beloveds as well! your celebrations sound very cozy and wonderful.