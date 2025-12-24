I’ll be visited by three spirits

Today is Christmas Eve. We’ll be celebrating in New York with family and friends. I advocated for a traditional NY Jewish Christmas — i.e., Chinese food — but we’ve settled on Korean for Christmas Eve and family dinner at the apartment on the day itself.

I’ve also written a Truth Social-style post wishing everyone the best, except for the haters and those suffering from Krugman Derangement Syndrome. Here it is:

OK, some of it was redacted to protect national security.

Enjoy the holidays. Back in a few days.

MUSICAL CODA