Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pkidd's avatar
pkidd
2h

“Where is the outrage” is a good question. Seeing the masses in Albania, protesting the trump worm ivanka and her wormy husband’s plans to destroy their only island makes me wonder “when will we all hit the street in a similar way?

Reply
Share
7 replies
Linda Carruthers's avatar
Linda Carruthers
2h

The last forty years has seen the systematic destruction of the organisations and institutions that could fight back against this monstrosity. It remains to be seen if new ones, suitable to this particular conjuncture, can be built. Let’s hope so.

Reply
Share
6 replies
199 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture