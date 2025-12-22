Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Derelict
5h

Back in August, Trump was crowing about his tariffs having brought in $8 trillion by that point. I'm pretty sure he got that number by consulting with both Navarro and Prof. Otto Yerass.

Even if the U.S. stopped importing goods on January 1, the lead time to design and build factories to produce all those goods here in the USA is measured in years. I don't think Trump and the GOP have an appetite do provide "welfare" to those manly workers waiting for the widget factory to open. So even taken on its own terms, Trump's dream for America is actually a nightmare for Americans.

Jenn Borgesen
5h

LOVE the Lumberjack song ...

