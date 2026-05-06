Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Peter's avatar
Peter
5h

I will never understand how Trump got re-elected after the American people had seen how much death and destruction he caused the first time around.

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Anne H's avatar
Anne H
6h

American exceptionalism seems to be a bad thing.

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