Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Morgan Emerson's avatar
Morgan Emerson
5h

Undermining science doesn't just slow progress. It hands it to someone else.

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Gunnar Ehn's avatar
Gunnar Ehn
5hEdited

Making America dumber- looks like a priority objective for Mr Trump - to the limitless joy of his ” colleagues” Xi and Putin. Any one of Mr Putin’s moles-couldn’t have done a ” better” job.

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