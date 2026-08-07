Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
3h

As an Afghan who was ally with U.S. this words feel very real to me. We also trusted promises, but in the end we was left behind. When government start lying not only to people but also to itself then everything become weak and broken. What happening now is not surprise for us, because we already saw how truth was ignored before. If leaders don’t accept reality, more disaster will come, like it did in Afghanistan.

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Sherry Sauerwine's avatar
Sherry Sauerwine
3h

Al Franken nailed it years ago “lies and the lying liars.”

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