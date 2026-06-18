Thank you Michael Scarmack, Scotland Explained, Oakbridges.ca, Kim G, Cathy Stein, and many others for tuning into my live video with Heather Cox Richardson! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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Lunch Money with Paul Krugman and Heather Cox Richardson
A recording from Paul Krugman and Heather Cox Richardson's live video
Jun 18, 2026
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