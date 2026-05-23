Lunch Money with Paul Krugman and Heather Cox Richardson

I’m posting our Wednesday conversation as this week’s video. Transcript below.

. . .

TRANSCRIPT:

Paul Krugman in Conversation with Heather Cox Richardson

(recorded 5/20/26)

Heather Cox Richardson: How are you doing, Professor Krugman? I know you’re on vacation.

Paul Krugman: Yeah. As I wrote the other day, I’m in Europe, which means I don’t have to think about Trump 100% of the time, only about 90%. So that’s a little bit of release psychologically.

HCR: It’s really astonishing, isn’t it? But hopefully we don’t talk entirely about him today. I’m actually interested and would love to hear what you have to say about artificial intelligence, not itself as an entity, but as a factor in the economy. Because boy, it sure looks to me like we are way overinvested in AI. I think the growth on the stock market is basically AI companies. We know now that there’s more construction in AI data centers than there is in commercial real estate. And I’m wondering, can we just talk about that and you walk us through what this looks like? Because everybody keeps saying, “Oh, it’s a bubble like the housing bubble or like the dot-com bubble.” And I’m looking at it and saying…

PK: Obviously, history is mostly what we have to go on. There have been many bubbles like this. There’s some broad similarities to dot-com, which was also a telecommunication thing. It also looks like the canal bubble in England, which was earlier. Most of the bubbles were pretty clearly bubbles at the time and that was certainly true for dot-com which I sort of still remember in real time. But with AI, I’m finding that the contrasts with the late 90s bubble are really illuminating. Obviously it’s again technology with lots of investment. There’s an enormous enthusiasm of a kind, but in other ways, it’s quite different.

HCR: Well, let’s start with this. What exactly is a bubble?

PK: Yeah, it’s always a question, but a bubble more or less means that people are investing in something that has no realistic chance of paying off—not socially but just commercially, to an extent that justifies the amount of money being thrown at it. Crucially, a bubble is something that people do because everyone else is doing it. So, Robert Shiller, the great bubble theorist of modern economics, said that a bubble is a natural Ponzi scheme. It’s something where you get in and you make money because other people get in, and people keep on coming in because everybody before them made money. But in the end, it’s a game where the money isn’t really there. It all depends on fresh crops of suckers coming in. And at some point you run out of suckers. So that is a Ponzi scheme, especially when someone like a Bernie Madoff does it deliberately in a bubble. It also happens naturally. Nobody is orchestrating it but nonetheless the logic of it is the same as a Ponzi scheme. So basically, it’s a lot like pornography where you know it when you see it.

But it’s not just the fact that people are wrong but that people are wrong in a way that should have been predictable and where it’s really something that is sustained by the momentum, by the fact that other people keep on coming in until they don’t.

HCR: Okay, so when historians talk about this, they example they often use is tulips. It’s something that you can explain to people as a reference because it’s kind of a cool story. When you take it out of the economic system that we understand now, it’s easier to see.

PK: Yeah, I mean, I’m not really fond of the tulips analogy but sort of the first thing that people think of as being something like a modern bubble was the tulip mania in the Netherlands. 17th century Netherlands was not quite the first modern economy because they weren’t quite modern, but they were on the way. They were commercialized. They were banking. And people were speculating in tulip bulbs, which were in fact valuable investments, but it got crazy. The prices went up because people were buying and buying and then prices went up further.

And so, you can see the financial logic there, but I’m not really fond of this example because there wasn’t a whole lot of real investment. People weren’t building tulip infrastructure. But I guess in terms of the psychology, the market logic, it was not that different from railroad shares or dot com shares. So, yeah.

And it is telling you, the fact that this is the Holland of Rembrandt and not only wasn’t there an internet, there weren’t even telephones, and yet the psychological logic was the same. And that’s kind of telling you that in some ways there’s a kind of universality about bubbles.

HCR: So when we look at AI now, am I correct that there are two super companies in which the majority of AI money is invested?

PK: Yeah. There’s OpenAI and there’s Anthropic and who are the big players but it’s an industry. It’s not just that these are the two biggest AI models. So you’re either talking to ChatGPT or to Claude which are the two leaders but then Google has its own model which is Gemini and then Elon Musk has a really bad one, Grok. And then there’s a bunch of Chinese versions, where they’ve taken a very different strategy. So it’s a little bit more complicated than that. And then there’s this network.

So in a lot of ways, you want to think of this whole AI boom bubble as being a little bit like the California gold rush, another historical parallel. The people who are selling Anthropic and OpenAI are like miners, prospectors looking for gold. And what we know in California in the 1840s was that the people looking for gold mostly ended up bust but the people who made money were basically the Levi Strausses who didn’t make money by finding gold. They made money by selling equipment, by selling jeans and picks and shovels and also brothels and liquor to the prospectors.

The equivalents of that now are companies like Nvidia which is selling the specialized chips that go into AI and there’s a bunch of other companies making a lot of money basically renting out computational capacity. So now we’re starting to see at least a little bit of money being made by Anthropic. All of my friends are playing with Claude and I just can’t get myself to do it. The big thing seems to be vibe coding, which lets you do programming without knowing how to program. And so Anthropic is actually making some money because people are subscribing to that service. But at this point, most of the money being made is from people basically selling equipment, selling the suppliers to this thing.

And so the question from a kind financial economic point of view is whether there will ever be enough revenue, whether people actually end up paying enough for AI, this thing that we call AI, to justify all of the money being thrown at the industry. And history would suggest there’s a very good chance that the most likely outcome is no. The most likely outcome is that it will end up being a waste. But again, history doesn’t always repeat so maybe this pays off but I don’t think that explains the enthusiasm.

HCR: Well, it’s interesting because one of the things that you’re seeing lately is the changing model for paying AI. That is, most of the use of AI currently is subsidized really quite heavily for every dollar of computing power that people use. It’s subsidized between $3 and $25 at the minimum. And the idea that people are actually going to pay the extraordinary costs that certainly right now it would warrant…it doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.

PK: Well there’s a question. Let me play devil’s advocate here for a second. When the dot-com bubble happened and people were offering all these services on the Internet where people weren’t willing to pay remotely enough to justify the money that was being thrown at it. But what eventually happened was that a few companies managed to create walled gardens. They managed to create enclaves. Essentially, Facebook is a walled garden where people pay for ads or watch ads or whatever. Google basically ended up being a kind of walled garden. The search was free, but Google was making money out of pushing targeted ads. We used to joke about Amazon. I’m old enough to remember when Amazon was famously unprofitable and was never going to be profitable. But it turns out that, well, in the end, Jeff Bezos built a moat with all of the infrastructure, the distribution centers. And so now Amazon is a huge moneymaker and evil. But that’s another story. And what’s happening with AI is, to a certain extent, they’re building walled gardens from the beginning.

So I know people who’ve been using Claude or have been playing with Claude, I think would be a better description, and the results have been terrible. And it turns out that the results are terrible unless you pay and buy a higher tier of service. Now even there it’s not remotely enough to justify the expense [of investments] but clearly Anthropic is trying to create a situation in which people get hooked on vibe coding and then end up addicted and they’re going to end up shelling out large amounts of money to have the the version of Claude that works. And with something like that you can already see the outlines, at least, of how the industry intends to make money.

Now, history suggests that usually there are only a few winners. Although one thing that’s also different from the dot-com bubble, is that in the dot-com bubble, there were hundreds of players trying to succeed, and in the end, just a few highly profitable corporations survived. This is not like that. This industry, at least on the U.S. side, is just a handful of players. So the chance that one or two or maybe three big AI models will end up becoming highly profitable monopolies, it’s not that remote.

So, as I say, things tend to be somewhat different. I mean, we don’t want to start talking about what AI is exactly, but I think there are inherent weaknesses of it. I mean, it’s a technology where you cannot predict exactly what the tools will do, and you cannot know when they’re going to betray you; when they’re going to deliver hallucinations instead of actual-actual true results. That’s weird. I don’t know if there’s anything like that and you have to wonder, just how much will our society be willing to rely on technology that every once in a while just decides to go crazy or basically turn into Frankenstein’s monster on you. So that would be my guess, but it’s not as if there’s no possible way these guys could make money.

HCR: Well, but there is something interesting in it as well, and I think you’ve identified that many of the things that we’re identifying as bubbles actually start with a product that people want. They don’t have to create their own markets. And the other piece of that is I certainly have heard people say exactly what you’re saying, that there will be a fallout where we’ll get a few good ideas out of where we are. And then you can have your walled gardens around those things. But it’s rare.

I mean, I can think of an occasion for it when we got the Union Pacific Railroad in the 1860s, because Congress recognizes that people actually would like to get to California. But if you actually wait for there to be enough of a market in the plains to get those railroads going all the way to California, you’re going to be waiting a very long time. So they put the money up to create a market for those railroads. But then very quickly you get all these branch roads that lead to nowhere and end up feeding that railroad boom in the 1870s that collapses.

So it does feel to me like this is something different. You’re not getting those walled gardens right now where people say, “Yeah, I really want to get into that and I’m willing to pay for it,” the way we were with iPhones, for example, or the way we were with the internet. I remember the first time I turned on the internet I was teaching at MIT and they made us take seminars so that we understood this new technology and I can still remember going home and saying, “Oh my god. My world just changed because I can do all this research.” This is the very early days but you look at the AI stuff and, I started using it pretty heavily just to see what it would do and I have become completely against it because so far I haven’t seen anything that isn’t crap. And I was agnostic. I’m usually pro-technology.

Now, I am willing to admit that there are places where it is probably a good thing, like checking engineering plans in construction plans, for example. We know that there are ways in which mixing cement can be much more efficient if you use AI [for calculations]. But right now, I don’t see it taking off.

PK: Well, you and I are not typical, of course. I think there’s an important distinction here but what I actually am using a little bit of AI for is actually producing transcripts of videos. You run a video through AI to produce a transcript which is often hilarious in detail but you can fix that. You wouldn’t believe what AI was making of the words, “vibecession.” But anyway, it can do certain things. I also find that with economic history, often there are a lot of papers that have tables and charts and I can feed them into a sort of low grade AI model as a PDF and get the numbers out instead of having to type the numbers from the old papers. So there are uses even for someone like me.

I mean, in a lot of ways AI is kind of awesome in how much it manages to produce intelligible if sometimes dishonest responses to plain language questions. That is awesome given where we used to be, even if it’s not totally reliable. But the main thing is that a lot of AI—and certainly what is likely to be the paying uses of AI—is not coming from individuals. It’s not coming from me or you or some middle manager deciding, “Hey, maybe I can use AI to do this better, or maybe I’m just going to have some fun with it.” (Slightly scary but I do know people who are developing relationships with Chat GPT.) But it’s mostly coming from people working at businesses and large organizations who are being told, “You must use AI.” And this is something I’ve never seen before. This is kind of coercive technology adoption where the big money is telling workers that you must use this technology.

And one thing you’ll remember from the early days of the internet, it was joyful. People loved the internet. People hate AI. We’re now having a regular pattern at college commencements of speakers who start talking about AI and all of the students start booing because everybody hates this. And the question is, how far can you go with a technology that everybody hates? So that’s one of the things that is unprecedented.

You think of the people whose jobs were displaced by power looms, the Luddites. Okay, they hated the technology because they didn’t like what it was doing to their jobs but people hate using AI and they hate the fact that other people are using it. But they are to a large extent being dragooned into doing it and I’m not sure that I can think of a historical example like that. It doesn’t seem like it’s a very sustainable path forward.

HCR: So, Henry Ford would have something to say about trying to force people to take on new technologies. I actually saw an Edsel a few years ago. I’d never seen one. I’d always just heard about how much they were rejected. And I saw it and I’m like, “That’s it? They just didn’t like the front grill?” And yeah, people just didn’t like the front grill and they wouldn’t go with it. But that brings up another question for me. You’re hearing a lot and there were stories out just today about companies cutting thousands of jobs because people were being replaced by AI. And I have a question for you about that. I actually then want to end with, what does this look like for the entire society? But it certainly looks to me that as the economy slows down, that it’s certainly possible that companies are letting workers go saying it’s AI. And what they’re really doing is they’re reducing their forces. Is it right that AI is possibly simply being a cover for people who wanted to downsize anyway?

PK: Well, there’s some of both. I mean, if you’re a company that wants to, in effect, increase the workload on a smaller number of workers, then AI is a great cover story. You can say, “Oh, we’re doing this because of the wonders of modern technology.”

And by the way, we expect you to, in effect, put in 10 hour days.

We keep getting stories of companies that lay off a lot of workers saying that AI can do it better and then it turns out it can’t. And I don’t think these are just stories. If we’re saying that AI is just doing routine stuff. Some of my friends who actually work on this, like Henry Farrell, say that AI is a social technology. It’s basically agglomerating what lots of people have said. And it’s delivering back to you what a lot of people who know something about a subject would say if asked the question you asked. And it’s not understanding. There’s no mind there. But it is delivering a kind of aggregated, standard response. And a lot of jobs are like that. If you’re talking to the help desk at a call center somewhere thousands of miles away, the person that you’re talking to, if it is an actual person, may very well be there with a three-ring binder looking for what they’re supposed to say. And AI can replace that job. AI is basically doing much the same. A lot of people are doing fairly routinized, standardized work. It’s just the common opinion of common opinion responses to things as a way of doing their jobs. So that’s real.

So it’s not just that AI is an excuse, but again, it’s an excuse. I mean, we always see this, right? To the extent that businesses care either what their workers feel or what their customers feel, stuff happening provides external excuses.

This is the story of greedflation, that companies may raise prices when there’s an energy crisis, not because their actual costs have gone up, but because with everybody raising prices, who will notice if I get greedy? So there’s something like that on AI and jobs as well. But I don’t know. I mean, again there are enough stories now of companies that have laid off all of their experienced professionals for AI, and it turns out, well, the experienced professionals could actually deal with questions that were not routine, and they didn’t hallucinate, and so they’re finding that they made a mistake.

But it’s amazing how little we know about how this works. I don’t remember there being so much uncertainty about what you could actually do with the internet. And of course, I don’t have any memory of what people thought you could do with railroads. But I think this is kind of unprecedented as this massive technology that we’re investing trillions of dollars in and still nobody quite knows how it works or what it will do.

HCR: Well, I want to end with my real question. That is, if I’m correct, and these people I’m reading are correct about it looking like a real bubble, what does it look like if that bubble bursts? This is the reason I use the comparison of the 19th century railroads, or you could do the 1920s with cars, and the investment in AI in data centers, in hiring practices, certainly in investments, certainly in NVIDIA and all these different places that are tied into that specific technology.

Now, I’ve heard from a lot of people, you included, that we’re going to get some good technologies out of it no matter what happens. And I agree with that. We always do. But with all the pressures that are on the American economy right now, I’m worried. And should I be?

PK: Yeah. Let me give you sort of good news and definitely bad news. The good news, and I say sort of for a reason, is that on the face of it, if you just look at the scale of the AI investment, it looks like that’s driving all of our economic growth. But it turns out that an awful lot of the AI spending is actually imported tech gear. It’s actually imported chips and computer equipment and so on. So if the AI bubble bursts, a large part of the burst would be falling imports. It would be a big shock to the domestic economy but not nearly as much as you might think. There’s been a back and forth about how much economic growth has been AI and how much the high import intensity of the stuff. So in some ways this is a shock to the world economy and not so much to the U.S. economy, specifically. So I guess that’s kind of good news, though not so good for other countries. But, you know, Taiwan has experienced an enormous economic growth because of all the chips they’re selling to U.S. AI companies. So a lot of the bad news will end up showing up in Taiwan rather than in the U.S.

The bad news: this would have been true of railroads, as well, but the dot-com bubble in terms of the actual really big money laid out was telecoms rather than dot-coms. It was the telecommunications companies investing especially in fiber optics, laying down tremendous amounts of fiber optic cable which stayed unused for a long time. There was lots of dark fiber after the dot-com bubble burst but it was still there. Fiber optic cable doesn’t depreciate rapidly. It was still there in the ground and eventually got used. So it was a lot of useful investments.

As I understand it, these data centers that are being built, the investment in chips, the investment in software, this stuff will depreciate physically pretty fast. It will become outmoded pretty fast. So I think there’s likely to be a much higher proportion of just wasted investment that never finds a use out of this boom than there was out of the last tech boom. So, not so great.

And by the way, the Chinese are taking a very different approach. They’re building much more limited models that just don’t use as much information but get a high fraction of the performance and use a lot less energy. If the world ends up going to that model of AI instead of the all-encompassing ones then we will have just wasted the money. We will have spent a lot of money on building super impressive stuff that nobody actually wants to use.

Obviously the railroads still had railroads. You could use the tracks later on. You could use dark fiber. I think the original boom that looks something like this was, in fact, the British Canal boom around 1800. All of those left usable legacies. And this one might not.

HCR: Wow. Fascinating. Absolutely fascinating. Thank you. It’s always a pleasure to talk to you.

PK: Good to be on. Let’s do this again.