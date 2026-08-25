Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Doug Keefe's avatar
Doug Keefe
9h

I'm a Canadian so I probably shouldn't be sticking my nose in here but I note that Nazi Germany fought on tenaciously for 335 days after D-Day (the real one with real heroes).

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
9h

Iran’s resilience isn’t a Western bedtime story — it’s bone‑deep. A population hardened by sanctions, war, and scarcity doesn’t fold because outsiders fantasize about collapse. The regime’s grip is reinforced by millions who still show up, as seen in the massive turnout at Ali Khamenei’s funeral. Calling that a sign of imminent downfall is wishful thinking. Forty million bodies in the streets don’t signal a state on the verge of crumbling; they signal a nation that endures

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