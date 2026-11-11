It should be streaming on both our Substacks. Or you can register for Zoom here.
That’s all for today, except for the promotional:
Marketing note: I have a new ebook, Navigating the Chaos: Chronicles of Economic and Political Madness, which uses material from this Substack to construct a thematic narrative of the past two years and the issues that Democrats must now address to build an enduring progressive movement. Available from Amazon, Kobo, Bookshop, and Nook.
Four Democrats say a police escort kept them from the Hegseth vote
Yesterday I asked where the eleven Democrats were when the House shelved the Hegseth impeachment. Most have now answered.
Four cite a traffic incident and a police escort near the Capitol as the vote closed. Melanie Stansbury's office says she was blocked from entering. Marilyn Strickland's office says she missed the vote by one minute. A fifth, Brittany Pettersen, says she was denied the ability to vote. Three were absent for other reasons. Three have not commented.
The escort did not decide the outcome on its own: the motion carried by seven votes, and five members say they were held up. But members of Congress being kept from a vote is serious, whoever benefits. By the Clerk's log, the vote ran for about 27 minutes. How long were they held, and by whom? What was the bus, and who ordered the escort? Were entry cards or any access system affected? Nothing reported so far points to that. The House should ask, and publish the answers.
A member of the house being negligent and missing a vote is the serious issue here. They are a little old for the “dog ate my homework” genre of excuse. It is legislation 101 that you and only you are responsible to be there - sleep overnight in your office if need be, but be there.