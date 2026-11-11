It should be streaming on both our Substacks. Or you can register for Zoom here.

That’s all for today, except for the promotional:

Marketing note: I have a new ebook, Navigating the Chaos: Chronicles of Economic and Political Madness, which uses material from this Substack to construct a thematic narrative of the past two years and the issues that Democrats must now address to build an enduring progressive movement. Available from Amazon, Kobo, Bookshop, and Nook.