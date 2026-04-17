Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
14h

“High prices” and “a sense of being misled” are both real, but neither gets to the deepest causal layer. The more fundamental issue is that Americans no longer evaluate the economy mainly through macro averages such as GDP, the unemployment rate, or even the inflation rate. They increasingly experience the economy through a set of far more immediate and rigid points of everyday contact: gasoline, mortgage payments, rent, auto loans, health insurance, the difficulty of finding a job, swings in asset prices, and whether their existing way of life still feels sustainable.

What the United States is facing today is not simply a cyclical mood problem. It is a structural problem in which the headline data remains broadly acceptable while the key interfaces of everyday life continue to deteriorate. For years, much macro analysis implicitly assumed that as long as unemployment stayed low, growth avoided recession, and inflation cooled, public sentiment would eventually recover. That logic is breaking down. Ordinary people do not live inside averages. They live inside costs they must pay, cannot avoid, and see constantly. Gasoline prices, housing affordability, insurance burdens, and borrowing costs carry far more political weight than many impressive aggregate indicators.

The real problem in America today is not just that prices are high. It is that prices are high and people no longer see a credible path toward structural improvement. That is very different from a temporary inflation shock. If the public believed the pain was temporary and that a clear repair mechanism was underway, sentiment would not have collapsed to this extent. What is really dragging expectations down is the growing sense that housing will not become affordable again any time soon, healthcare will not become cheaper any time soon, education will not become cheaper any time soon, and the sense of security surrounding lower- and middle-tier jobs will not return any time soon. In other words, Americans are not simply reacting to a one-off price shock. They are reacting to a declining long-term belief in the future affordability of everyday life.

Ultimately, the American problem today is no longer just about the business cycle. It is about a widening rupture between state capacity and social expectations. If a country cannot deliver sustained improvement in the most basic interfaces of daily life—housing, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, and industrial employment—then even if Wall Street performs well, GDP looks respectable, or certain advanced industries continue to thrive, ordinary people will increasingly stop believing the claim that “the economy is doing well.” In that sense, so-called “vibes” are not superficial at all. They are a collective referendum on state capacity, on the structure of resource allocation, and on the stability of future living standards.

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
14h

As much as we democracy loving liberals don't want to believe the depth of faith Trump's cultists have in his "who cares about democracy or an equitable melting pot society" ethos. America is all powerful therefore America can do whatever it wants, to whoever it wants, whenever it wants. Period. That's the Trump doctrine, pure and simple. Anything he says or does to promote American Dominance is AWESOME! (they firmly believe).

Hopefully, this is a small enough minority of Americans that we will win majority victories in the midterms. It will be a VERY noisy victory on both sides when we do.

Those 7-10 million Democrats who sat out the 2024 election to give us Trump had better show up in Nov.🙏

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