Paul Krugman

Colin Peter Leach
4h

PK notes:

"Now Trump officials are demanding that Cook resign because, they claim, she once provided false information on mortgage applications, claiming two different houses as her primary residence."

Here in Texas everything is bigger!!!

NYT (July 26 2025) notes:

"Ken Paxton Claimed Three Houses as His Primary Residence, Records Show

The attorney general of Texas, who is challenging Senator John Cornyn, could have secured favorable mortgage rates, and may have violated the law if he knowingly falsified loan documents."

Derelict
4h

Looking down the road, I see Trump's MAGA electricity policies making China the world leader in renewable energy systems. Effectively banning solar and cutting all federal funding for solar research makes American private industry loath to invest in the research needed to produce more efficient solar panels at reduced cost.

But China is and will continue to invest heavily in solar research and development. Regardless of American pipedreams regarding energy, the rest of the world is turning to renewables while America willfully shuts itself out of that market.

