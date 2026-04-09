Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
3h

Driving away immigrants is perhaps the most damaging policy of the Trump maladministration. Sure, it deprives the U.S. of a substantial boost in its labor force. And it curtails tax receipts. And it drives up prices for goods and services that depend on low-wage unskilled labor.

But over the longer term, it also drastically undermines U.S. scientific and technical innovation and leadership. For more than a century, the brightest minds from around the world have come to the U.S. to work in their fields. Their efforts, expertise, and success are what truly made America great.

But no more. All those brilliant scientists and engineers are staying home or heading elsewhere. Which I guess is okay since Trump and the GOP are slashing all science and research funding across the board. Who needs high tech anyway?

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Sara P's avatar
Sara P
3h

Well, I guess this is better than all bad news.

BTW, May 1 is the next "action", Economic Boycott. 50501,Indivisible and others. Join us to flex some muscle.

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