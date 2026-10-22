Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
5dEdited

👆

“Unlimited power in the hands of limited people always leads to cruelty.” - Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

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Jay B Greene's avatar
Jay B Greene
5d

We need more voices like Krugman’s stating the obvious. Who is Musk threatening? Congress? Anyone who disagrees with him?

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