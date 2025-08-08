Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Thomas Patrick McGrane
10h

Let's get right to the point; Republicans are deliberately trashing the economy and the government.

Boycott all Republican supporting businesses. Do your homework. Crush them.

Ernie Lorimer
10h

Also the exchange rate. The dollar has weakened against the euro from about 1.04 at the beginning of the year to 1.17, so US goods are 15% cheaper for Europeans, and foreign goods are 15% more expensive for Americans, before Americans have to pay the costs of the tariff. That means demand for US goods will increase, also raising prices. On top of that, we may see increases in prices of goods that compete with similar goods subject to tariffs (this is the washing machine example from Trump I).

