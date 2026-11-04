Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
6h

"We do not have to become heroes overnight. Just a step at a time, meeting each thing that comes up, seeing it is not as dreadful as it appeared, discovering we have the strength to stare it down." – Eleanor Roosevelt

And we did. 🖖🌊

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Marcel's avatar
Marcel
6h

“We were the underdogs in this race... we went up against more than $300 million, more than any Senate campaign in American history; we went up against all of the negative ads, smear campaigns, foreign bots and AI deepfakes that money can buy … Despite our differences, we all want the same things, but the billionaires who own the social media algorithms, who own the cable networks, who own the politicians on our screens, they want us at our throats (…)”

“The real fight in this country is not left vs. right. It is top vs. bottom. … Our unity is a threat to their wealth and their power (…) The people at the top divide us by party, by race, by gender, by religion, by culture, so we don’t notice that they are picking our pockets. … It is the oldest strategy in the world: divide and conquer. But tonight, we sent a crystal-clear message to the people at the top: We will not be conquered.”

Senator James Talarico, 2026

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