Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
11hEdited

Trump stands with Putin in all things. But WE do not. Americans do not condone Putins invasions of Ukraine and overt threats toward other European nations, the ruthless bombing of playgrounds, schools, hospitals, nor do we support capitulation and appeasement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 replies
pkidd's avatar
pkidd
11h

This is a patriotic cris de coeur. As Dr. K states, there are many, many more of us (domestically and internationally) who support democratic values — how can we harness that commitment to drive back trump’s wrecking ball?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
537 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture