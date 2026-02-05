Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diogenes's avatar
Diogenes
3hEdited

Very nice touch paraphrasing Richard III to open. Shakespeare oftentimes sheds light on the current lunacy. Another Shakespearean line that works for our time is “Hell is empty and all the devils are here”.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Peter Nicoll's avatar
Peter Nicoll
3h

Trump would probably coerce the GOP in Congress to bailout crypto companies that crater if crypto implodes. He would claim it is akin to the financial crisis preceding the great recession. He'd do this of course because he and his family personally have so much to lose. Ds need to prevent this from happening.

Reply
Share
8 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul Krugman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture