I’m hoping to resume interviews with other people soon. But I’ve been running around Europe giving speeches, so here’s the lecture I gave in Oxford Thursday.
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I’m hoping to resume interviews with other people soon. But I’ve been running around Europe giving speeches, so here’s the lecture I gave in Oxford Thursday.
No posts
Today Germany's minister for the environment publicy celebrated the fact that his government shot down an European iniative to curb car related air pollution. I am not sure what difference it will make globally (given that the Chinese and Indians electrify) but burning fossil fuels in a country that has little of them is probably not the future. Are we losing the future by making our export products irrelevant? From my German perspective, it sure looks like it.
Thank you for a great lecture that is very accessible to non economists.
Never knew about hedonic adjustment game in GDP calculations. So economists beat accountants when it comes to pure guesses that mascaras as hard numbers.