Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
3dEdited

Trump is idolized because he re-opened the civil war, that the butthurt southern states lost but have been still fighting in cosplay for the last century and a half. It never actually ended in their minds. Time to finally nail that coffin shut.

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Jeffrey Getzin's avatar
Jeffrey Getzin
3d

God, finally something to smile about!

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