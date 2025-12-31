Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Megan Rothery
13h

Keep speaking up about the horrendous behavior by ICE! We deserve better. Demand accountability.

There’s a calendar on my spreadsheet so we can target our calls/letters/emails/faxes to flood offices in an organized manner.

Use/share this spreadsheet (bit.ly/Nokings) as a resource to contact members of Congress, the Cabinet and news organizations. Call. Write. Email. Protest. Unrelentingly.

Reach out (beyond your own) to as many in the Senate and House as you can. All of this is bigger than “I only represent my constituents” issues.

M3333
13h

I met the legendary Von Braun when he came to Emporia State University in about 1965 to give a lecture on his rockets and space exploration! He was a very tall man and immaculately dressed in a double breasted dark blue suit!

His Saturn V moon rocket was 13-0 for successful launches! Crazy Elon Musk the ketamine addict is 1-11 in successful launches of his boondoggle Starship rocket while blowing up at least $5 billion of your taxpayer monies in his 1-11 atrocious attempts to orbit the Earth once!!!

