I’m Outta Here
Taking a break, mostly
Not where I’m going
By the time you read this, I should be on the other side of the Atlantic. Robin and I will be tourists somewhere spectacular for a week, and we will not spend that time drafting posts. I won’t promise complete radio silence, but I’ll only weigh in, briefly, if the world is falling apart. (In other words, I probably will say something, but not much.)
Back on duty at the end of next week.
MUSICAL CODA
You deserve it Paul!
Enjoy, Paul. You have been so good to us!