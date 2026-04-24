Not where I’m going

By the time you read this, I should be on the other side of the Atlantic. Robin and I will be tourists somewhere spectacular for a week, and we will not spend that time drafting posts. I won’t promise complete radio silence, but I’ll only weigh in, briefly, if the world is falling apart. (In other words, I probably will say something, but not much.)

Back on duty at the end of next week.

MUSICAL CODA