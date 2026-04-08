Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Stacy1946's avatar
Stacy1946
4h

Trump managed to be both Hitler and Chamberlain in the same negotiation. An unprecedented feat.

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Mark Behnke's avatar
Mark Behnke
4h

Paul: I genuinely appreciate you.

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