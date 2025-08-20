Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Drexel's avatar
Kevin Drexel
6h

MAGA is “Make America White Again”. Not only this, but look at Trump’s efforts to erase slavery from the Smithsonian.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 replies
Peter Englot's avatar
Peter Englot
7h

This is much more serious than the media are giving it credit for. This is part of the fascism playbook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
309 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture