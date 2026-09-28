Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Sep 28Edited

I saw the ad—it’s straight out of the fascist playbook!

Yet, Trump comes across as a cringeworthy, obsessive sociopath. Essentially, exactly who the man is.

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Erik Bruun's avatar
Erik Bruun
Sep 28

Republican congressional candidates agree!!

Fewer than 1 percent of their television ads mention Trump.

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