Democrats — and everyone who believes in rule of law — are, rightly, outraged by the fact that the U.S. government just effectively reran a Trump campaign ad from 2024.

My guess is that they probably also hope that Trump runs more such ads, and not just as a basis for future prosecutions.

I mean, the ad reminds voters that Trump is effectively on the ballot, which is all to the good given his approval rating. Furthermore, the ad has Trump promising to “expel the warmongers,” which is an ironic message given this:

You almost wonder if the people who convinced Trump that this ad was a good idea are deep state moles …

Back to regular posting soon.