Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Xplisset's avatar
Xplisset
24mEdited

Listen, the part that hits hardest here is that Trump did not just lose to Iran. He lost to geography, oil math, and the childish fantasy that violence automatically equals leverage.

That is the old American disease: confuse destruction with strategy, confuse headlines with reality, then wait for the world to clap.

The market keeps getting goosed because it keeps betting on the last adult entering the room. But what if there is no adult? What if the whole strategy is just one man trying to avoid the psychic humiliation of admitting he started a war he cannot finish?

That ballroom line matters too. People are staring at gas prices, war, and recession risk, and he is mentally picking out chandeliers. Bye.

www.xplisset.com

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Michael Elliott's avatar
Michael Elliott
22m

You haven’t got the hang of holidays yet, have you, Paul?

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