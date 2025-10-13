Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derelict's avatar
Derelict
12m

For all the bluster about making America great, I'm at a loss to figure out anything Trump has done or proposed that does not do exactly the opposite. He's destroyed or is destroying the underpinnings of everything that made America great over the last century, and replacing those things with . . TrumpCoin? Trump watches? Trump steaks?

Once again I must ask: Why does Donald Trump hate America?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arthur Sanders's avatar
Arthur Sanders
15m

Many voted for Trump back in 2016 because 'he is a businessman'. My standard comment to Trump's tariff shenanigans is that business people and investors prefer predictable conditions and what he delivers is the direct opposite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture