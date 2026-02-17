Paul Krugman

Dr Dave
13h

When you put together this important piece with the last several you have done re tariffs, affordability, destruction of key alliances, acting as "useful idiots" for Putin, etc etc etc,

it's almost impossible to avoid the conclusion that the Trump regime is, almost without doubt,

the most subversive, anti-American "administration" in US history.

They don't want to make America great -- they want to DESTROY AMERICA & everything that has made it exceptional.

By the time these blackguards are finished, the US will be a poor, sick, middle-level "power" that the Trump gang will have made sure to block any possible route to recovery.

Tracy Mayne
13h

During COVID, there was quack science that in the surface looked real to a naive reader (see https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/503047-our-lockdowns-are-not-deadlier-than-the-disease/amp/).

Today there isn’t even that veneer. The US has been the engine of medical innovation for decades. Now, Trump is instituting pay-to-play for drug approval while undermining predictability for legitimate drug development. Eliminating the requirement for replicate adequate and well-controlled trials means some drugs will be approved based on statistical fluke.

In 5 years I’ll be writing about the American lives lost to the subversion of science and medicine.

