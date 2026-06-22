Paul Krugman

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Abandoned Afghan Ally's avatar
Abandoned Afghan Ally
9h

As someone who worked with US forces for 20 years, As an Afghan veteran I feel this pain very deep. We were told about honor,loyalty, and brotherhood, but in the end many of us were abandoned when we needed help the most.

Now I read about politics,ideology,and favoritism weakening the military, and it is not surprising. When decisions are made based on ego, bias, and personal interests, not on merit and reality,the result is failure.

Those who stood side by side with American soldiers were left behind, and now even the strength of that military is being damaged from inside. This is not just politics this is betrayal of values.

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
9h

Thank you for the article, Professor. Trump got rid of most of the expert officers like an admiral who was a female from the coast guard and put in officer’s that were only yes men to him. Hegseth took down pictures of Jack Roosevelt Robinson. Biogtry and stupidity at its worst. Robinson was a Republican.

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