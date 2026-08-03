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The Peaceful Solution-Plan B
9h

Trump Knows: Midterms Won’t Matter

From Axios, August 2, 2026

“President Trump doesn't much care if Republicans lose the House and/or the Senate in the midterms this fall.

• Yes, he'd prefer a big win, but he seems indifferent to the election and the possibility of endless Democratic investigations of his family, wealth and policies, his closest advisers tell us.

• A big reason: Trump knows he'll emerge just as strong, or even stronger, heading into his final two years, at least among Republicans.

Why it matters: Trump will enjoy a more pro-Trump Republican Congress, win or lose; gleefully play '28 kingmaker and further test the boundaries of presidential power beyond legislating, his preferred method anyway. He'll use pardons to protect his people, the advisers say.”

Three dramas to watch post-November:

1. Trump will flirt with running again in '28 until the bitter end, but it's all about PR and keeping Vance and Rubio in their place.

2. As potential outside-the-walls competition in '28, the White House is watching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) and Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.).

Most importantly: A constitutional clash over congressional oversight, among the last and most vital powers lawmakers hold dear. What happens if Trump orders his entire administration, family and friends to just ignore Congress?”

From The Peaceful Solution:

The Midterms Will Not Solve the Problem

Most Americans disapprove of His Royal Heinous, but they are looking for an easy solution. One that will not require even a small sacrifice on their part, or any disruption to their life.

They are putting too much faith in what the midterms will do. The midterms may have a beneficial psychologic effect but in reality the outcome will have little or no practical effect, unless the Dems can get 2/3 majority in the house and senate, which they won’t. They will not be able to undo anything His Royal Heinous has done or pass new legislation, because of his veto power.

There will be investigations if the Dems take the House, but to what end. HRH will pardon all perpetrators, and they know it.

They will impeach HRH, but we’ve seen that movie twice before. Convicted in the senate and removed from office? Please.

He will continue to rule by “National Emergency“ and Executive Orders .

The greatest danger in all this is that it will appear that something beneficial is happening. The majority of people will believe the system is working. After about a year they will realize that nothing is changing. Then they will think, Oh well, he’ll be gone after the election next year.

Or will he? It took the Hungarians 16 years to get rid of Orban, and the Project 2025 people will certainly not make the same mistakes that Orban did.

What can we do?

We, the people, still have the power of the purse. No one can control our spending, or lack of spending. The other peaceful options are failing. Time is of the essence. The longer the fascist takeover goes on, the more difficult it will be to undo.

We must go on a spending strike until the business community stops supporting His Royal Heinous and the politicians who enable him.

Nearly 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer spending. You and me. Hobble the economy and the stock market.

Economic warfare is the only thing the oligarchs, the business community, will understand and act on. Call it a Surreptitious General Strike (Quiet Quitting). Go to work, do as little as possible. Stop spending money except on essentials. Quit feeding the corporate beast that supports HRH.

Please: Resist. Stop cooperating. Stop spending. Stop the fascist takeover.

Thank you for restacking, and sharing, to help Spread the Word!

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Florence's avatar
Florence
8h

The world is burning, literally, Europe, US, elsewhere, and we have a bunch of men (yep, men... not a woman in site amongst the American, Chinese, Iranian, Russian, Israelian, Soudanese etc etc leaderships...) waging war with each others, taking us all to our doom... We are manufacturing more and more weapons with ressources that should be invested to sort our climate disasters instead.... what do we need to wake up?? The totally annihilation of some major state maybe??.. Feeling so powerless.

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