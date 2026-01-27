Paul Krugman

Some good news for you Mr. Krugman we need it now more than ever:

From @shady5 Substack

"I was working as a waitress at a truck stop diner when an older trucker came in looking devastated. He ordered coffee but barely touched it, just sat there with his head in his hands. 'Rough day?' I asked. He looked up with red eyes. 'I just got the call. My wife had a stroke. She's in ICU three states away and I can't afford to fly. By the time I drive there...'

He couldn't finish. I told him I'd be right back. I went to every trucker in that diner and explained quietly.

Within twenty minutes, they'd pooled together $1,200 in cash. I brought it to his table. 'There's an airport 40 miles from here. You can make the last flight tonight.' He stared at the money, then at all of us, completely speechless. 'I don't... I can't...'

An older driver stood up. 'We're all out here away from family. We take care of our own. Go be with your wife.'

He made that flight. Three weeks later, he came back with his wife, recovering, using a walker but smiling. They had breakfast with every trucker they could find from that night. She hugged each one, crying.

He handed me an envelope with all the money back plus extra. 'For the next driver who needs help.' That envelope is still going five years later. We've helped fourteen families." —Sandra M., Oklahoma City, OK

54 replies
“But the Supreme Court keeps enabling Trump by delaying a ruling on the legality of his tariffs.”

And therein lies the rub! SCOTUS has always been the key to this nefarious inside coup taking place in real-time. They have allowed Trump to dismantle this country one institution at a time.

Although, since the Bush v Gore decision, we’ve been dying a slow, painful death, by a thousand judicial cuts; whether stifling democratic legislation, dismantling the Civil Rights Act, or gerrymandering, and unlimited money in politics.

Furthermore, as the professor has so eloquently stated, just because Trump replaces one unqualified depraved sycophant for another, he never gives up; he just regroups and attacks from a different vantage point.

Bottom line, stay vigilant and get out the vote, our future depends on it!

47 replies
387 more comments...

