Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Tracy Mayne's avatar
Tracy Mayne
10h

Imagine a government agency that used AI to find the vulnerabilities and provide solutions before the outside world discovered them.

Neh. Let’s build an arch or cut down some trees to expand a golf course.

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Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
10h

You should have no fear from AI. You should fear from AI in hands of Musk, Thiel & the ilk.

They will use it in most nefarious, abusive and socially destructive ways.

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