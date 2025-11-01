Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD's avatar
Alis Anagnostakis, PhD
6h

I found this conversation fascinating and can't wait to read the book. It just occurred to me that there may be a psychological perspective that’s worth exploring that might help shed light on this rage and perpetual unhappiness that seems to be fuelling these guys' lust for power.

You did touch on aspects of it when you spoke about how some of them may be disillusioned that their lofty dreams of making things/changing the world have not come to pass, how they may be struggling with the sense that they're getting old and despite their immense wealth they have not really made much of a difference, and the world is not recognising them as the heroes they're imagining themselves to be.

In my field of research, which is called ‘adult development’ (or vertical development), we look at how the psychological complexity of adults continues to grow through the lifetime through predictable stages. We look at cognitive complexity (how sophisticated is one’s thinking, how many perspectives can they hold, can they zoom in/out of a situation to see the bigger picture alongside the details). But we also look at other types of maturity, for example, moral maturity – how able is an adult to operate according to a very clear moral compass that is intrinsic, internalised (versus earlier stages of moral maturity where people follow their self-interest as their sole guiding light). This field also studies ‘ego-development’ – how complex is the narrative an individual tells themselves about the world and their role in it, and are they able to deconstruct that narrative and build a new one when context evolves. All these strands of maturity contribute to enabling people to adapt to life and operate with day-to-day wisdom – not something we see much in the tech bros that make up the topic of this conversation.

I would argue, through the lenses I mentioned above, that some of these behaviours we are seeing – radicalisation, power hoarding, greed, righteous anger – are all symptoms of people having gotten stuck on the psychological development ladder. Their ‘achiever’ mindsets (this is one of the stages we use to measure maturity) has gotten them to the success they created for themselves, but once there, they did not have the capacity to de-construct their worldviews and grow themselves so they could deal with emotional pain and cognitive dissonance brought about by life challenges - the inevitable decline of ageing, the disillusionment of one’s kids making choices you don’t agree with (see Musk’s obsessions around ‘woke virus’). They continue to operate in the world from the same level of psychological maturity they likely had in their 20s’, but that is leading to some seriously flawed, toxic and, at the moment, profoundly dangerous behaviours.

I’d also argue that many of them have long had a big gap between their cognitive development (many are smart people) and their moral-emotional development (which is lagging). As their material power has increased, this gap has become more visible and its real-world consequences terrifying. This turned into a much too long comment, but I find the perspective fascinating and hope more people consider this angle in trying to make sense of what is happening to us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
Linda Ann Robinson's avatar
Linda Ann Robinson
6h

Commonalities among these tech bros:

Emotionally stunted (low EQ);

Spiritually stunted (fear of death a big indicator of this);

Arrogance (when you BELIEVE that you know everything there is to know, whatever curiosity about 'how the world works' gets stunted AND that $ can bring others around to your point of view);

Limited knowledge of world and American history and the need for rules for civilization to exist;

Never satisfied with what they have (spiritual issue again).

I could enumerate more, but will stop here. When I mention 'spiritual,' I do NOT mean 'religious.' They have a "hole in the soul" that neither money nor power can ever fill. Only love for the other and all of nature and the cosmos will fill that hole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
169 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture