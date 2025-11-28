Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Weber's avatar
Ed Weber
20h

I have a personal direct interest in the Lehman Brothers debacle. My parents, who had very little wealth, had Lehman Brothers common stock as their largest single investment. They lost a large piece of their savings when it declared bankruptcy. But of course, the officers of Lehman Brothers (which did not include any members of the Lehman family by this time) did just fine. They had “earned” vast fortunes based on the size of the deals they made. That’s it - the SIZE of the deals they made…not the quality or security of those deals…just the number of zeros in those deals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
70 replies
ISOequanimity's avatar
ISOequanimity
20hEdited

“Why are Trump and his allies undermining financial stability? There may be an element of free-market dogma. But as always with this administration, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of simple corruption.” Thank you, Professor Krugman. Truer words were never spoken. I’m a disabled grandmother and clinical social worker who has engaged in more than 50 acts of disability-access microadvocacy (one issue and one organization at a time) across virtually all domains: Finance, Retail, Entertainment, Federal Government, State Government, Academia, Health Care, Nonprofit Safety Net, Media, Publishing, Insurance and Mainstream religion. In every case, the outcome was false hope, empty promises, and ignoring correspondence. The implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing has been replaced with “movie set” morality. It appears real but is an illusion: each institution has formal policies in place that mandate truthfulness, transparency, and accountability but they’re subverted by internal legal teams in every single case. There is only one conclusion: this country has sustained a total moral collapse. We must demand reform.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
396 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul Krugman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture