Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Derelict's avatar
Derelict
14h

America being forced to face two terrible choices: Sharply rising interest rates to combat Trump-driven inflation, or lower interest rates that create galloping Trump-driven inflation.

And those two terrible choices are the direct result of America's previous terrible choice to return Donald Trump to the White House.

America sure knows how to pick 'em!

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Merrill's avatar
Merrill
14h

What happens when you give a serious mob boss a $5.5 trillion tax revenue budget and $1 trillion military budget. Check out POTUS. He's having the time of his life. And his "gang" of followers can't get enough at the trough. Meanwhile, the boss sails along with his Retribution and Grifting presidential agenda. We are way beyond sanity. Remember when the national, partiean political fights were about how best to serve the American people, not rip them off.

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