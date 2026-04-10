Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Linda Weide's avatar
Linda Weide
5mEdited

Trump is tenacious when it comes to grifting. No matter what sort of trouble he is in, he tries to find a way to make as much money as he can off of any situation.

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Anne H's avatar
Anne H
just now

Trump has succeeded only in accelerating the trend away from all things American.

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