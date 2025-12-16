Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

Suppose the US and China will grind their workers to dust and Europe will continue to produce a fine quality of life where health care is available and affordable and they take genuine summer vacations.

Admittedly I'm not a Nobel laureate economist. My degree was an undergraduate one (one of like 6, but that's another story) that's been coupled with an MBA from a top 20 school and 35 years of consulting to most of the industries out there across the globe. That said, it'd seem to me after all this, and a lifetime of studying people, politics and life in general, that this focus on productivity may not be the best way to look at things. Shocking, I know. Instead wouldn't it be better to focus on the translation of that improvement of productivity into better living standards for the greatest number of people? Hear me out - here in the US we've made policy choices to take that productivity gain and let it accrue to the broligarchs (Paul's term I believe) - allowing them to amass unbelievable fortunes and power - to the point we more resemble some medieval suzerainty of a foreign power with no control over our own country or destiny than a Democracy, while in Europe they've made the choice to ensure a more fair proportion has accrued to the common man - ensuring better living standards, education, healthcare etc. Perhaps it's time to develop a new standard to evaluate general output and improvement in economies that evaluates true impact on humankind, rather than continued amassing of material goods and services and lower human factor input. Just saying

