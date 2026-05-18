Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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Al Lewis's avatar
Al Lewis
9h

I spend about 3 weeks a year on the Continent, and, well, all I can say is that without a doubt they are having a better time than we are. I don't know how to capture that in data (even though I myself used to teach economics) but it is absolutely the case.

Perhaps median (not average) income and make some adjustments for what they don't have to pay for separately?

As for purchasing power parity, get out of the hotel zones and the whole continent is a bargain. Like you can be at the Hotel Tremezzo and pay about $70 per person for dinner, or you can walk 200 yards south along Lake Como and pay $50 for three people, including wine. Not fancy but excellent.

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jonathan's avatar
jonathan
9h

It occurs to me that by letting the US take the lead in “AI”, Europe participates in whatever benefits accrue from the technology while dodging the worst of a likely bubble collapse, and also the problems (power, water) associated with the build-out of data centers. There will be global implications, of course, but Europe might at least avoid the worst of it.

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