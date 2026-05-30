Paul Krugman

Paul Krugman

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JM Lapointe's avatar
JM Lapointe
3hEdited

Not an economist, and you guys can argue till the cows come home about which economies are faring better (my simpleton's take on your discussions is that it's really not possible to compare US and EU using the same measurements, the economies are just too different). But as a Canadian who has lived 8 years in the US and has now been in the UK for about the same time, I can tell you I would NEVER want to live in the US EVER again. There's other things than productivity growth, I can tell that much for nothin...

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Jonny Vee's avatar
Jonny Vee
3h

I love reading your arguments. I'm a 75 year old retired guy feeling like I'm back in graduate school learning from a great prof. Thanks

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